Cara Therapeutics Q3 cash balance $206M

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Q3 results ($M): Revenue: 5.0.

Net loss: (19.4) (-56.5%); loss/share: (0.51) ( -34.2%).

Guidance: Existing cash and equivalents should be sufficient to fund operations into 2021. Balance at quarter-end: $206M.

Key 2019 events: Data readouts from Phase 3 study of Korsuva (difelikefalin) (formerly CR845) injection in CKD patients on dialysis with moderate-to-severe pruritis (itchy skin) and Phase 2 study of oral Korsuva in non-dialysis CKD patients with moderate-to-severe pruritis. Clinical development of oral Korsuva in dermatologic conditions should launch as well.