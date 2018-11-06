LendingClub increases year guidance for adjusted EBITDA

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) boosts its guidance for 2018 adjusted EBITDA to $89M-$94M from its prior range of $75M-$90M.

Narrows year net revenue guidance to $688M-$698M from $680M-$705M; consensus estimate $695.0M.

LC - 4.4% in after-hours trading.

"We are achieving record results, resolving outstanding legacy issues and leveraging our data and scale to drive product and process efficiencies," said CEO Scott Sanborn. "Together, we expect these will deliver responsible growth, operating leverage and GAAP profitability that positions LendingClub well for the long term."

Q3 adjusted EPS of 3 cents, unchanged from Q2 and Q3 2017; beats consensus by 1 cent.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA rises to $28.1M from $25.7M in Q2 and $20.9M in Q3 2017.