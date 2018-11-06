Etsy +11% after posting strong growth

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) trades higher after reporting Q3 results

GMS was up 20.3% to $923M during the quarter. Active sellers +8%. Active buyers +17%.

Marketplace revenue rose 43% during the quarter, while services revenue was up 37%.

Etsy reports Q23 adjusted EBITDA of 34.0M vs. $22.8M a year ago.

Looking ahead, Etsy expects full-year GMS of $3.87B to $3.89B vs. $3.84B to $3.90B prior and full-year revenue of $596M to $600M vs. $587M to $596M prior and $595M consensus.

Etsy also announces a new $200M buyback program.