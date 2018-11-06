Arris +18.1% as CNBC hears CommScope deal at over $31/share

Arris (NASDAQ:ARRS) has jumped 18.1% after the close following a CNBC report that CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) is closing in on an acquisition deal at more than $31/share.

Arris closed today at $24.97 and is quoting at $29.50 after hours.

CommScope has reportedly been discussing a deal that would come in all cash and be announced as soon as tomorrow, according to CNBC.

It would more than double CommScope's size (currently with a market cap of $4.8B vs. Arris' $4.5B).

Previously: Arris halted after spiking from red to 1.8% gain (updated) (Oct. 24 2018)