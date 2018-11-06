Diamondback Energy posts Q3 earnings beat, raises capex guidance

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) is little changed after-hours as it reports better than expected Q3 earnings and a 78% Y/Y rise in revenues but raises its full-year capex guidance to $1.5B-$1.575B from its earlier outlook of $1.4B-$1.5B.

FANG reports Q3 production of 123K boe/day (72% oil), up 45% Y/Y and up 9% Q/Q, and raises its FY 2018 production guidance range to 118.5K-119.5K boe/day, up 2% from its prior guidance midpoint; the shift implies 50% annualized growth at the midpoint from FY 2017 average daily production.

FANG says the higher capex guidance is due to the added infrastructure costs related to the signing of the joint development agreement with Carlyle and the accelerated buildout and upgrade of midstream assets in the Southern Delaware through its Rattler Midstream subsidiary.

FANG expects to exit the year operating 14 drilling rigs, excluding the pending Energen merger, which is above its original expectations of 10-12 rigs for the year.