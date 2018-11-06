Tableau Software reports mixed Q3

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) reports Q3 results that beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue with a 12% Y/Y revenue growth. Guidance will come on the earnings call scheduled for 4:30 PM ET with a webcast available here.

Revenue breakdown (ASC 605): License, $118M (consensus: $116.9M); Maintenance & Services, $121.6M (consensus: $124.3M).

Total ARR was $762.6M (consensus: $748.9M) with $362.4M from Subscription and $400.3M (consensus: $339M) from Maintenance (consensus: $404.2M).

Other key metrics: Non-GAAP operating margin, 5.7% (matches consensus); ending deferred revenue, $511.2M (consensus: $493.8M); billings, $280.7M (consensus: $266.2M).

Tableau closed 378 sales greater than $100K, +12.2% Y/Y, and added more than 3.8K new customer accounts.

