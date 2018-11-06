More on Two Harbors Q3 results

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Q3 core earnings, including dollar roll income, of $107M, or 48 cents per weighted average basic common share, representing annualized ROCE of 12.4%.

Per-share figure beats consensus by 1 cent.

Compares with Q2 core earnings, including dollar roll, of $93.9M, or 53 cents, representing annualized ROCE of 13.5%.

Book value per share of $14.81 at Sept. 30, 2018 vs. $15.69 at June 30, 2018.

Added $15.7B unpaid principal balance of MSR through bulk acquisitions and monthly flow-sale arrangements, bringing total holdings to $131.1B UPB.

TWO -0.1% in after-hours trading.

