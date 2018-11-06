Wendy's -5% after margins disappoint

Wendy's (NYSE:WEN) trades lower after posting a mixed Q3 report.

The restaurant chain reports North America same-restaurant sales growth fell 0.2% during the quarter.

Company-operated restaurant margin fell 20 bps Y/Y to 15.7% vs. 17.9% consensus.

Looking ahead, Wendy's expects North America same-restaurant sales growth of approximately 1.0% and company-operated restaurant margin of approximately 16.0-16.5%.

Wendy's announces a $120B share repurchase plan alongside its earnings report.

Shares of Wendy's are down 4.8% in AH trading.

Previously: Wendy's beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (Nov. 6)