Vivint Solar -8% following wide Q3 earnings miss

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) -7.9% after-hours as it misses Q3 earnings estimates by a wide margin and posts lower than expected revenues, including a 17% Y/Y drop in solar energy system and product sales.

VSLR says it booked ~74 MWs and installed 54 MWs with 7,547 total installations for the quarter.

Estimated retained value per watt at the end of Q3 was $2.03 while cost per watt was $3.21, up from $3.11 in Q2 and $2.94 in the year-ago quarter.

For Q4, VSLR says it expects 53-57 MW installed and at a $3.00-$3.07 cost per watt.