Twilio +9% on beats and upside guide; acquisition SendGrid also beats

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) gains 9.1% on Q3 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with revenue growth of 68% Y/Y. Upside Q4 guidance has revenue from $183M to $185M (consensus: $160.6M) and EPS of $0.03 to $0.04 (consensus: $0.02).

Revenue breakdown: Base, $154.3M (consensus: $142.7M); Variable, $14.6M (consensus: $8.9M).

Other key metrics: Gross margin, 55.4% (consensus: 54.6%); operating margin, 2.5% (consensus: 1.2%); ending active customers, 61,153 (consensus: 60,316).

Pending acquisition SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) also reports Q3 beats and doesn’t provide guidance because of the transaction. SEND shares are up 8% .

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM ET with a webcast available here.

