More on Monroe Capital Q3 results: NAV per share slips

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Q3 adjusted net investment income of $7.7M, or 38 cents per share, declines from $7.9M, or 39 cents, in Q2.

Net asset value per share of $12.95 vs. $13.35 at June 30, 2018.

MRCC - 0.9% in after-hours trading.

"As of quarter end, our portfolio totaled $482.3M in investments at fair value, which represented a slight decrease in the portfolio since the end of the second quarter primarily as a result of significant prepayment activity," says CEO Theodore L. Koenig.

Since Q3-end, about $30.3M of investments were added to portfolio, net of prepayments.

