Zillow slides 20% as Q4 revenue guidance falls short

After a halt, Zillow Group is sliding after hours (Z -19.8% , ZG -19.2% ) after a quarter with in-line revenues featured grim guidance below low estimates for Q4.

The company also chose Allen Parker to join the company as chief financial officer.

Revenues grew 22% with a contribution from the company's new direct homes operation (Zillow Offers bought 168 homes and sold 36 in the quarter).

Meanwhile, for Q4 it's guiding to revenues of $340M-$357M (vs. consensus for $367.8M) and EBITDA of $26M-$38M. For the full year it sees revenues at $1.307B-$1.324B (vs. consensus for $1.34B) and EBITDA of $195M-$207M.

Average monthly unique users of mobile apps and websites grew 7% to more than 186M; July brought an all-time traffic high of more than 195M unique users.

Revenue breakout: Premier Agent, $232.7M (up 18%); Rentals, $37.3M (up 31%); Mortgages, $18.4M (down 12%); other IMT, $43.6M (up 23%); Homes segment, $11M (new).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

