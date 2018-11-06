More on MBIA Q3: BV hurt by losses related to Puerto Rico exposures

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Q3 adjusted net loss of $32M, or 35 cents pre share, narrows from $113M, or 91 cents, in the year-ago quarter; comes in 1 cent better than consensus estimate.

Adjusted book value per share of $26.80 at Sept. 30, 2018 slips from $28.77 at Dec. 31, 2017, due to additional loss and loss adjustment expense reserves at National that are primarily relate to Puerto Rico exposures.

Conference call Nov. 7 at 8:00AM ET.

