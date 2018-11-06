Match Group -9.5% on downside Q4 guidance

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) falls 9.5% after Q3 beats with downside Q4 guidance that has revenue from $440M to $450M (consensus: $454.43M) ad EBITDA from $165M to $170M (consensus: $171M). Tinder will remain the growth driver with other brands stable. The company expects the downside to be driven by $6M negative FX impact, indirect GDPR-related softness, and lower impressions.

Revenue breakdown: Direct, $431.5M (consensus: $424.1M) with $234M from North America (consensus: $225.8M) and $198M in International (consensus: $198.4M); Indirect, $12M (consensus: $14.9M).

Subscribers: Total, 8.09M (consensus: 7.95M); North America, 4.28M (consensus: 4.23M); International, 3.81M (consensus: 3.73M).

ARPU was $0.57, one cent below consensus, with North America having $0.59 (consensus: $0.58) and International at $0.55 (consensus: $0.57).

Earnings call is scheduled for tomorrow morning at 8:30 AM with a webcast available here.

Press release / Investor Presentation with guidance and ARPU numbers.

