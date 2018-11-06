Devon Energy -2% as Q3 earnings beat estimates but production slips

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) -2.3% after-hours despite easily topping Q3 earnings and revenue expectations, but total production fell slightly from a year ago.

DVN says Q3 total production averaged 522K boe/day, with oil and natural gas liquids volumes rising to 67% of the product mix, but slightly below 527K boe/day in the year-ago quarter.

U.S. production averaged 418K boe/day in Q3, exceeding company guidance of 398K-417K boe/day, driven by a 45% Y/Y increase in volumes from the Delaware Basin to 79K boe/day.

DVN says its upstream capital spending in the quarter was $523M, 9% below the midpoint of company guidance; full-year upstream capex guidance is unchanged at $2.4B.

DVN says Q3 lease operating expense and transportation, its largest field-level cost, fell by $40M Q/Q to $453M, 2% below guidance; field-level cash margin reached $22/boe in the quarter, a 34% Y/Y improvement.