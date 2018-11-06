More on TPG Specialty Lending Q3 results

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Q3 net investment income per share of 50 cents declines from 56 cents in Q2 and 51 cents in the year ago quarter; beats consensus by 1 cent.

Total investment income of $63.0M vs. $66.4M in Q2 and $52.3M in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 gross originations of $317.1M.

Pro forma net asset per share of $16.42 at Q3 end, vs. $16.28 at Q2 end and $16.03 at the end of Q3 2017.

Q3 annualized ROE 14.1% vs. 12.9% in Q2 and 10.2% in the year-ago quarter.

Declares Q3 supplemental dividend of 5 cents per share.

Conference call Nov. 7 at 8:30AM ET.

