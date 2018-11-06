Tech | On the Move | Earnings News

GoDaddy -5.2% despite Q3 revenue beat, raised FY guide

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY)

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDYdrops 5.2% after Q3 results that beat revenue estimates. Raised FY18 guidance has revenue of $2.655B to $2.66B (consensus: $2.65B; was: $2.645B to $2.655B) and unlevered free cash of about $620M. 

Revenue breakdown: Domains, $309.5M (consensus: $309.1M); Hosting and Presence, $263.2M (consensus: $255.8M); Business Applications, $106.8M (consensus: $109M).

Key metrics: Bookings, $741.8M (consensus: $757.1M); ending customers, 18.3M; ARPU, $145 (consensus: $144.81). 

Repurchase plan: Board approves the repurchase of up to $500M of Class A common stuck. 

