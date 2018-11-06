Prospect Capital +1.0% after Q3 beat

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) gains 1.0% in after-hours trading after Q3 NII per share of 23 cents exceeds consensus estimate of 21 cents and compares with 22 cents in Q2 and 18 cents from Q3 2017.

NII per share increased primarily on higher dividend income compared with Q2.

Net asset value per share of $9.39 at Sept. 30, 2018, rises from $9.35 at June 30, 2018 and $9.12 at Sept. 30, 2017.

Total investments at fair value of $5.94B at Sept. 30, 2018 vs. $5.73B at June 30, 2018.

Conference call Nov. 7 at 10:00AM ET.

