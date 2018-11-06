Glu Mobile beats Q3 with break-even result, record bookings

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) has turned narrowly higher after hours in choppy trade after its break-even Q3 narrowly topped expectations and record bookings came in ahead of best expectations.

The company also raised guidance on full-year bookings, to $380.7M-$382.7M (above consensus for $377.1M).

Revenue grew 22.4% to $99.3M, and the company trimmed a net loss from a year-ago $11.7M to just $300K (net loss per share of $0.00).

Gross margin ticked up to 61.2% from 60.9%.

It's the seventh straight quarter of improved Y/Y bookings growth, CFO Eric Ludwig notes, a result of pivoting way from celebrity game titles and focusing on growth titles.

For Q4 it's guiding to bookings of $94.3M-$96.3M (vs. consensus for $95.6M).

