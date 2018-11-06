IPass gets delisting from Nasdaq; can trade over the counter

IPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) has gotten a determination from Nasdaq's Hearings Panel that the exchange will delist the stock and suspend trading effective with tomorrow's open, due to low market value.
The shares will eligible to trade in the OTC Markets system effective with tomorrow's open, under the same symbol (IPAS).
The company can appeal Nasdaq's decision, which wouldn't stay the suspension of trading.
IPass wasn't in compliance with a minimum $35M market value; with a 35% decline today, market cap is right around $15M.
