Pioneer Natural easily tops Q3 earnings outlook, posts 16% production hike

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is little changed after easily beating Q3 earnings expectations, driven by higher production and realized prices.

PXD says company-wide production during Q3 rose 16% to 320,659 boe/day; the average realized prices in the quarter were $57.54/bbl for oil from $45.35 in the year-ago quarter, $35.97/bbl for natural gas liquids from $18.96 a year ago and $2.21/Mcf for gas from $2.58 in last year's Q3.

Q3 production in the Permian Basin totaled 288K boe/day, up 5% Q/Q and at the top end of company guidance of 278K-288K boe/day; Permian Basin oil production rose 7% Q/Q to 186K bbl/day, above the top of company guidance of 178K-184K bbl/day.

PXD forecasts Permian Basin production to average 293K-303K boe/day, with production costs of $9-$11/boe and DD&A expense of $13-$15/boe.