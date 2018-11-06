Tahoe Resources expects to meet low end of full-year production guidance

Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) -1.6% after-hours after reporting a slightly lighter than expected Q3 loss with a 28% Y/Y decline in revenues, as results continue to be hit by the effective closure of the Escobal silver mine in Guatemala in a dispute with the Xinca indigenous population.

On an unadjusted basis, TAHO reports a $0.61/share loss for the quarter, reflecting a $170M non-cash impairment of the Escobal mine, the continued impact of the mine suspension and ongoing care and maintenance costs.

TAHO says Q3 gold production fell 17% Y/Y to 91.2K oz. at all-in sustaining costs of $1,263/oz.; the company produced no silver during the quarter.

Despite low Q3 production, TAHO says it expects to meet the low end of its gold production guidance of 400K-475K oz. and the high end of its total cash cost, all-in sustaining costs and capital guidance for FY 2018.