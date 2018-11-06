Inseego -3.1% as revenue disappoints on supply chain problems

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) is off 3.1% after revenues fell by double digits and missed in Q3 earnings, though the company hit record EBITDA.

It was the "strongest quarter in years," Chairman/CEO Dan Mondor says. “We had record adjusted EBITDA and made tremendous progress in the newly evolving 5G market with key customer wins," he adds, noting revenues faced headwinds due to foreign exchange and supply chain constraints.

GAAP net income was $10.8M and operating income of $16.6M; that included a $17.2M gain from a legal settlement.

Adjusted EBITDA was $4.7M (up 215% Y/Y and up 21% Q/Q).

Revenue breakout: IoT & Mobile Solutions, $34.6M (down 15.8%); Enterprise SaaS Solutions, $15.99M (down 2.1%).

Cash and equivalents came to $31.6M at quarter's end.

For Q4, it's guiding to revenue of $51M-$57M and EBITDA of $5M-$6M.

