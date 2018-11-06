Infinera slides 25% as revenues still come up short

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) has tumbled 25% in late trading after revenue gains for Q3 came up short of consensus and losses continued, alongside the company's moves to integrate its Corian acquisition.

"While we have experienced a spending pause from certain customers as they evaluate the combined company, I believe this is temporary and that we will grow over the course of 2019," says CEO Tom Fallon.

Net loss (non-GAAP) was $6.7M, vs. a year-ago loss of $17M and last quarter's loss of $1.3M.

Gross margin was 38.4%, down from a year-ago 39.1% as well as last quarter's 43.9%.

Revenue breakout: Product, $167M (up 4.7%); Services, $33.4M (up 1.2%).

For Q4, it's guiding to revenues of $315M-$335M, non-GAAP gross margin of 30% (plus or minus 200 basis points), operating margin of about -13%, and EPS of -$0.30 to -$0.26.

Previously: Infinera EPS in-line, misses on revenue (Nov. 06 2018)

Press release