Proteostasis +5.9% as Cantor sees promise in CF market

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NYSE:PTI) is up 5.9% after hours with Cantor Fitzgerald starting coverage at Overweight with a Street-high price target.

The company has "clear opportunity" to "carve out a good portion" of the market for treating cystic fibrosis, the firm says, noting Vertex has "opened the door" to developing CFTR modulators. Initial data from mid-dose treatment shows a path for the high dose and triplet sets to show greater efficacy, Cantor says. (h/t Bloomberg)

The firm has a price target of $21, implying 207% upside from today's close; shares are up to $7.24 in late trade.