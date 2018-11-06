Pan American Silver slips after posting surprise Q3 loss

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) -1.1% after-hours as it reports an unexpected Q3 loss and lower than expected revenues.

PAAS says depressed metal prices had a significant impact on both settlement adjustments on concentrate shipments and NRV inventory adjustments, which together reduced earnings in the quarter by $33.2M.

Q3 silver production totaled 6.3M oz., with all-in sustaining costs of $13.73/oz., or $10.05/oz. when excluding non-cash NRV inventory adjustments, while gold production totaled 42.1K oz.

PAAS says it is on track to achieve full-year guidance issued for silver production of 25M-26.5M oz. and gold production of 175K-185K oz. at all-in sustaining costs of $8.50-$10 per silver oz. sold.

PAAS says completion of its Joaquin project in Argentina may be delayed by two months, as development of the decline has returned to planned levels after successfully negotiating an area of unexpectedly difficult ground conditions.