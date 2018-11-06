Live midterm coverage - GOP retakes Senate, Democrats grab House

10:20 p.m - Ted Cruz has been called as the winner in Texas, essentially meaning the Democrats cannot overtake the GOP for control of the Senate.

10:10 p.m. - The projected split in control of Congress is soothing the Treasury market - the yield on the 10-year Treasury has tumbled to 3.20% from 3.25% minutes ago. S&P 500 futures have given back some gains, now up 0.1% .

9:35 p.m. - While betting markets on who will end the night in control of the House have tightened to 50/50, Fox News has called the House as going to Democratic control.

9:10 p.m. - Voting just closed in another large bloc of states, and - so far - there's not much of a wave of either color. The pre-election forecast - GOP holds the Senate, and Democrats take the House - remains the highest-probability outcome. Among some close contests, the Republicans appear poised to flip an Indiana Senate seat, and have held onto an open Tennessee seat. The Democrats have held the Menendez seat in NJ and Mancin seat in West Virginia. Both hotly contested Florida contests - one for the Senate, and one for the Governor - remain too close to call. S&P futures are at their session high, up 0.4% .

8:33 p.m - E-mini S&P 500 futures are slightly higher as early elections results are digested. Within the past 20 minutes, the dollar swung to gain after the odds for the GOP holding the House improved with the last batch of results. Initial returns tilted favorably for the Democrats.

Stock futures edge lower as polls begin closing in Indiana, Kentucky, Vermont, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia and much of Florida.

Dow futures recently were down ~40 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also fell marginally.

Convention wisdom expects the Democrats to take control of the House while Republicans keep a slim majority in the Senate; when government is divided with a split Congress and a Republican president, the S&P 500 averages a 12% annual return, according to BofA Merrill Lynch.