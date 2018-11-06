Live midterm election coverage - check for live updates

8:33 p.m - E-mini S&P 500 futures are slightly higher as early elections results are digested. Within the past 20 minutes, the dollar swung to gain after the odds for the GOP holding the House improved with the last batch of results. Initial returns tilted favorably for the Democrats.

Stock futures edge lower as polls begin closing in Indiana, Kentucky, Vermont, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia and much of Florida.

Dow futures recently were down ~40 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also fell marginally.

Convention wisdom expects the Democrats to take control of the House while Republicans keep a slim majority in the Senate; when government is divided with a split Congress and a Republican president, the S&P 500 averages a 12% annual return, according to BofA Merrill Lynch.