Valero to expand Diamond Green Diesel plant in Louisiana

Valero Energy (VLO +0.1% ) and Darling Ingredients (DAR +0.2% ) approve a joint venture project to expand the Diamond Green Diesel plant in Louisiana to 675M gallons/year of renewable diesel production capacity.

The expansion will include a second, independent parallel plant located next to the existing facility and a renewable naphtha finishing facility to produce 50M-60M gallons of renewable naphtha, adding incremental low carbon credit opportunities to the operation.

The estimated combined cost of the project is $1.1B, which the companies say they expect to fund from cash generated by Diamond Green's operations.