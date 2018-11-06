CenturyLink names another Level 3 vet to C-suite

Along with its choice of a new permanent CFO from the ranks of merger partner Level 3, CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) has named Andrew Dugan its next chief technology officer, Light Reading reports.

Dugan was CTO at Level 3 before its acquisition by CenturyLink, and will take over for Aamir Hussain, who's said to be leaving the company.

Earlier today, 13-year Level 3 veteran Neel Dev took on the permanent chief financial officer's job, and CenturyLink CEO Jeff Storey was CEO of Level 3 before the merger.