Tencent expanding age checks; developing VR WeChat

Facing challenging scrutiny from Chinese regulators, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) says it's going to expand an addiction-prevention system for underage gamers to cover all of its games.

The company's "healthy gaming system" can perform facial-recognition checks and enforce time limits on daily play, and is already in use on its most popular smartphone game, Honour of Kings.

That will be added to nine other mobile games this year and expanded companywide next year.

Also, Sina reports that Tencent is in the R&D stage on a virtual-reality form of WeChat. CEO Pony Ma told the World Internet Conference that the company will increase investment in frontier technologies and fundamental research.