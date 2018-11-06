China Telecom joins consortium to try entry of Philippines market

China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) has put its hat in the ring to enter the telecom market in the Philippines as a third player.

The state-owned company will join with firms controlled by Filipino tycoon Dennis Uy in a consortium called Mislatel. That group will try to win a license to challenge a duopoly of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) and Globe Telecom (OTCPK:GTMEY).

That consortium is required due to a 40% ownership cap for local telecoms firms, an old rule that critics say has limited a potential growth market.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has openly been courting outside competition for the marketplace to improve services and network coverage.

China Telecom is down 0.8% in Hong Kong.

