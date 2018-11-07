Tough energy proposals fail in Colorado, Washington

Big Oil is celebrating big midterm wins as voters rejected measures that would have restricted drilling in Colorado and put a tax on carbon emissions in Washington.

Oil companies had spent tens of millions of dollars to oppose the initiatives, with shares of Colorado producers - Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL), Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) - under pressure since the proposal won a spot on the ballot.

Colorado is the fifth-largest U.S. oil producing state.

