Get high in Michigan, but not North Dakota

U.S. efforts to legalize recreational marijuana use saw mixed results on Tuesday.

While voters in North Dakota blocked a proposal to permit the drug, Michigan became the 10th U.S. state to legalize recreational pot use.

Its proposal also levies a 10% sales tax on sales, ushering in a new era of cannabis law and a burgeoning weed industry.

Previously: Marijuana on the ballot in five states (Nov. 06 2018)

Related: OTCPK:MJNA, ACB, GWPH, OTCQB:PHOT, OTCPK:CBIS, APHQF, OTCQX:TRTC, OTCQX:CANN, OTCPK:ERBB, OTCPK:GRNH, OTCQB:PMCB, OTCQB:CVSI, OTC:FITX, MJ, OTCPK:HEMP, OTCQB:CBDS, OTCPK:BLOZF, OTCQB:KSHB, OTCQB:MSRT, OTCQX:SPRWF, OTCPK:AGTK, OTCPK:AMMJ, OTCPK:VAPE, OTCPK:HYYDF, OTCQB:GBLX, OTCQB:AERO, OTCPK:MCOA, OTC:HMLSF, OTCQB:CNAB, OTC:FSPM, OTCPK:EAPH, OTCQB:SRNA, OTCQB:RMHB, OTCPK:PLPL, OTCQX:MNTR, OTCPK:EDXC, OTCQB:THCBF, OTC:FSPM, OTCPK:EAPH, OTCQB:SRNA, OTCQB:RMHB, OTCPK:PLPL, OTCQX:MNTR, OTCPK:EDXC, OTCQB:THCBF, OTCQB:KAYS, OTCQB:ENRT, OTCPK:ENDO, OTCQB:NTRR, OTCPK:REFG