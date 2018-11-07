Boeing to issue safety advice on 737 MAX

Boeing (NYSE:BA) plans to send a bulletin to 737 MAX jet operators as soon as today advising them of a procedure for dealing with erroneous cockpit readings, Reuters reports.

It centers on the "angle of attack," which is the angle of the wing relative to oncoming air stream, a measure that indicates if a plane is likely to stall.

The advice is based on preliminary information gathered from the Lion Air flight that crashed in Indonesia last week.

Update: Boeing has issued the safety bulletin. The note underscored "existing flight crew procedures" designed to address circumstances where information coming into the cockpit from the sensors was wrong.