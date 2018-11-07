Boeing to issue safety advice on 737 MAX

Boeing (NYSE:BA) plans to send a bulletin to 737 MAX jet operators as soon as today advising them of a procedure for dealing with erroneous cockpit readings, Reuters reports.
It centers on the "angle of attack," which is the angle of the wing relative to oncoming air stream, a measure that indicates if a plane is likely to stall.
The advice is based on preliminary information gathered from the Lion Air flight that crashed in Indonesia last week.
Update: Boeing has issued the safety bulletin. The note underscored "existing flight crew procedures" designed to address circumstances where information coming into the cockpit from the sensors was wrong.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox