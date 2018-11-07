Midterm results propel futures higher

U.S. stock index futures are pointing to a strong opening on Wall Street as the baseline consensus forecast for U.S. midterm elections proved correct after Democrats won control of the House, while the GOP hung on to the Senate.

History has shown that mixed party control is generally the best combination for equity markets, while the highest-growth stocks can keep putting up terrific numbers even during an economic slowdown.

Democrat-friendly sectors, like the biotech cohort which runs counter to Big Pharma, could also get a boost.

Futures: Dow +0.6% ; S&P 500 +0.8% ; Nasdaq +1.2% .

Oil is down 0.4% at $61.99/bbl, gold is 0.7% higher at $1235/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 3 bps to 3.18%.

