Bond yields, dollar slip as stimulus outlook dims

The midterm results dim chances for any major fiscal initiative from the Trump administration that might have boosted yield gains and a stronger greenback.

The market also remains under pressure from this week’s record volumes of longer-dated government debt supply.

As a result, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury slipped 3 bps to 2.18%, off its seven-year high of 3.26% touched a month ago, while the dollar index fell 0.6% to below 96.

