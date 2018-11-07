Victory Capital to acquire USAA Asset Management Company

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) announces acquisition of USAA Asset Management Company (San Antonio, Texas) for $850M plus the opportunity for additional contingent payments based on future business performance.

USAA AMC had $69.2B in assets AUM in 53 investment funds (Sept. 30, 2018).

VCTR would have ~$144.4B in firmwide AUM at the close of the transaction. The acquisition is expected to close in the Q219, and is subject to regulatory and other customary approvals.

Victory Capital expects to finance the transaction through a combination of debt and cash on the balance sheet. It is expected to result in significant accretion to EPS as well as value creation for Victory Capital shareholders.

Press Release