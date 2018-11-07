Gardner Denver acquires DV Systems

Gardner Denver Holdings (NYSE:GDI) says that it has acquired DV Systems Inc. funded with cash on hand.

DV Systems (Barrie, Ontario) is a leading manufacturer of rotary screw and piston compressors and associated aftermarket parts.

The acquisition of DV Systems will provide further access to the Canadian market and leverage GDI's distribution network, commercial and operational and R&D capabilities.

Reynal, Gardner Denver’s CEO. “This transaction is aligned with our strategy of leveraging core, mission critical technologies in attractive markets to drive ongoing profitable growth.”