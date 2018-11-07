More on Vitamin Shoppe's mixed Q3 results

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) reports total comparable sales declined 1.9% in Q3.

Digital comparable net sales grew 22.1%.

Gross margin rate improved 60 bps to 31.3%.

SG&A expense rate -10 bps to 29.7%.

Adjusted operating margin rate slipped 10 bps to 1.4%.

Store count -4 Y/Y to 780.

FY2018 Guidance: Total comp sales: negative low to mid single digits; Gross margin rate: 31% to 31.5%; Adjusted Gross margin rate: 31.5% to 32%; Adjusted SG&A expenses: $340M to $345M; Tax rate: 28%; Capex: ~$30M.

Previously: Vitamin Shoppe beats by $0.09, misses on revenue (Nov. 7)