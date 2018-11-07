Foamix Pharma's FMX103 successful in late-stage rosacea studies; shares up 24% premarket

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) is up 24% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of positive results from two Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating FMX103 for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea, an acne-like skin condition.

Both studies, FX2016-11 and FX2016-12, met the co-primary endpoints of the absolute change from baseline in inflammatory lesion count at week 12 and treatment success at week 12 as measured by a scale called IGA. About 50% of treated patients achieved treatment success.

Data from a long-term study, FX2016-13, should be available in H1 2019. If successful, a U.S. marketing application will follow.

FMX103 is a topical minocycline foam.

Previously: Foamix commences late-stage study of rosacea candidate FMX103 (June 12, 2017)