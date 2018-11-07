Michael Kors -5% after comp miss

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) reports comparable sales fell 2.1% in FQ2 to miss the consensus expectation of analysts for a 0.9% drop.

The company's retail revenue was $644M (flat) during the quarter, while wholesale revenue was $458M (-1%) and licensing revenue was $35M (-6.8%). The Jimmy Choo business generayed revenue of $117M.

Gross margin was up 80 bps to 61.0% of sales vs. 60.8% consensus. Operating margin fell 340 bps to 17.3% of sales vs. 16.5% consensus, driven lower by the inclusion of Jimmy Choo.

Looking ahead, MK expects full-year EPS of $4.95 to $5.05 vs. $4.90 to $5.00 prior range and $5.03 consensus.

Shares of Michael Kors are down 5.48% in premarket trading to $54.30.

Previously: Michael Kors Holdings beats by $0.17, misses on revenue (Nov. 7)