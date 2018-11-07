Virtu Financial to buy ITG for $30.30 per share

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) agrees to acquire Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) for $30.30 per share in cash, to bolster its offerings for institutional clients.
Virtu +6.5% in premarket trading.
The per-share price represents a 37% premium to ITG's closing price of $22.06 on Oct. 3, before a report that Virtu was looking to buy ITG.
The deal will reduce quarter-to-quarter earnings volatility as revenue contribution from Technology and Execution Services will increase to 37% from 10%, Virtu says.
Virtu intends to fund the all-cash transaction with new gross borrowings of $1.5B; intends to repay $400M outstanding under its existing term loan.
VIRT gets committed financing from Jefferies and Royal Bank of Canada for up to $1.5B of debt financing for the deal.
Intends to maintain annual dividend of 96 cents per share after the transaction closes.
Sees $123M of net pretax expense savings and $125M of capital synergies.
Conference call at 7:30AM ET
Previously: Virtu Financial EPS in-line, beats on revenue (Nov. 7)
Previously: Virtu Financial is potentially looking to acquire Investment Technology Group:Bloomberg (Oct. 4)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox