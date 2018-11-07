Office Depot tracks higher after earnings

Office Depot (NYSE:ODP) trades higher after slipping past Q3 estimates and updating guidance.

The retailer reports that the Business Solutions Division delivered its best quarter in over a decade, with sales up 6% including recent acquisitions and up 1% organically. Service revenue shot up 124% after ODP's investments paid off.

Looking ahead, Office Depot expects 2018 revenue of $11.0B vs. $10.8B prior outlook and reiterares full-year 2019 sales guidance of $11.1B.

Shares of Office Depot are up 1.1% in premarket trading.

