Colony Capital's CEO departs; Tom Barrack reassumes CEO role

In mutual agreement with the board, Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) CEO Richard Saltzman resigns as CEO and director and will be succeeded by Chairman Thomas Barrack, who founded Colony in 1991.

CLNY - 1.6% in premarket trading.

Saltzman will remain non-executive chairman of Colony Credit Real Estate (OTC:CNLC) and NorthStar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE), which are externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital.

Colony's current CFO, Darren Tangen, will become president, effective immediately, and will resign as CFO as of Jan. 1, 2019.

COO Mark Hedstrom will assume the additional role of CFO.

In connection with CLNY's exit of certain non-core business lines and as part of a restructuring plan, Colony Capital will take a series of steps expected to cut total annual G&A costs by $50M-$55M over the next 12 to 18 months.

