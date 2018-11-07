XOMA launches $20M rights offering

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) initiates a $20M subscription rights offering for holders of its common stock and Series X preferred stock who will be entitled to purchase XOMA common shares at $13 per share.

Shareholders of record on November 16 will be eligible for the offering. The subscription period will run from November 19 to December 14.

Top shareholder BVF Partners L.P. will backstop the rights offering and has agreed to purchase up to $20M of Series Y preferred stock at $13K per share in a private transaction within five days of the conclusion of the offering.

Yesterday's close was $12.81.