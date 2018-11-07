Comparable sales spiral down at Papa John's

Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) is up 2.2% in premarket trading after reporting Q3 results. While results were unimpressive, they weren't as bad as the lowest estimates of analysts.

Domestic company-owned comparable sales were down 13.2% during the quarter, while North America franchised comparable sales dropped 8.6%. Management said negative publicity that began in July impacted traffic.

Looking ahead, Papa John's expects the comparable sales falloff to moderate and sees full-year EPS of $1.30 to $1.60 vs. $1.50 consensus.

