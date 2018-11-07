Zillow downgraded after results; shares down 19%

Last night's results are "the clearest evidence yet that the core Premier Agent business is in trouble," says Susquehanna, downgrading Zillow (Z, ZG) to Negative from Neutral. The price target is slashed to $23 from $42.

Results are likely to remain under pressure going forward, says the team, and the "highly speculative" house flipping initiative is likely to create even more volatility.

Source: Bloomberg

PAA Research agrees: "The thing that really has to unnerve Zillow investors is the slowdown in premier agent revenues. As we predicted, the transition to 'hot transfer' of leads is proving to be incredibly problematic for agents." The $14 price target is reiterated.