GNC +13% after Hayao starts strategic investment

GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC) rallies after the company announces that it reached an agreement with Harbin Pharmaceutical Group for the funding of Hayao’s previously announced $300M strategic investment in GNC

The deal will sees Hayao's investment in GNC be funded in three separate tranches, starting with an initial $100M investment to be made by November 9.

Per the agreement, Hayao will be entitled to designate two directors to the GNC board after completion of the initial closing, increasing to an aggregate of five directors after completion of the second closing.

