More on Colony Capital Q3 results: Cost-savings steps announced

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Q3 core FFO per share of 20 cents beats consensus estimate of 17 cents.

CLNY -1.6% after announcing restructuring that replaces its CEO with its founder and Chairman Thomas Barrack.

Sees cutting global workforce by about 15%, primarily from exiting non-core assets and business lines; expects to save $50M-$55M of annual compensation and administrative costs on run-rate basis by year-end 2019.

Q3 health care consolidated total net operating income $76.5M, with CLNY operating partnership share at $54.2M; same-store NOI flat Q/Q.

Q3 industrial real estate NOI $49.0M, CLNY OP share at $17.7M; same-store NOI -1.5% Q/Q.

Q3 hospitality real estate total EBITDA $77.9M, CLNY OP share at $73.5M; same-store EBITDA -1.3% Q/Q.

Q3 total revenue fell to $674.8M from $789.9M a year ago.

